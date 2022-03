Risks For Ukraine From Belarus, Crimea And Transnistria Under Control - Podoliak

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, member of the negotiating delegation between Ukraine and Russia, says that the risks for Ukraine from Belarus, Crimea and Transnistria are under control.

He announced this in an interview with the Moldovan TV channel TV8, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are very well aware of the risks from all sides: from Belarus, Crimea, Transnistria ... Everything is under control, Ukraine knows the risks well, keeps the situation under control," he said.

Podoliak stressed that the Ukrainian authorities analyze all the risks and have everything necessary to respond in case of "inadequate behavior" on the part of these territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Podoliak said earlier that he believes that Russia is trying to move the war into a partially protracted phase.