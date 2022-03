Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Aleksandr Fomin said that Russia had decided to drastically reduce military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv directions.

He said this following talks with the Ukrainian side on Tuesday, March 29, in Turkey, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to the fact that negotiations on the preparation of an agreement on the neutrality and non-nuclear status of Ukraine, as well as the provision of security assurances to Ukraine go into practice, taking into account the principles agreed during today's meeting, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations and achieve the ultimate goal of negotiating and signing the agreement, has decided to reduce military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv directions drastically, severalfold," the Deputy Minister said.

According to him, this decision was made on the basis that in Kyiv the relevant main decisions should be made and conditions should be created for further normal work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian military was withdrawing separate units from the territory of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.