Ukraine And Russia Pause In Negotiations Until March 15 To Clarify Definitions

The Ukrainian and Russian negotiating delegations took a pause in the negotiations until Tuesday, March 15, for additional work and clarification of definitions.

A member of the delegation, adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak, wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the negotiations, a technical pause has been taken until tomorrow," he wrote.

Podoliak noted that the pause was taken for additional work in the working subgroups and to clarify individual definitions.

On March 14, negotiations were held via video link.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that in negotiations with Russia there are chances for dialogue, not ultimatums.