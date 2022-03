Russian Troops Concentrate Their Forces In Direction Of Izium, Volnovakha, Mariupol, Kherson, Mykolaiv

Russian troops have concentrated their forces in the direction of Izium, Volnovakha, Mariupol, Kherson, and Mykolaiv.

Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Arestovych said this in a video address on Saturday, March 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the losses of Russian troops on March 18 increased by 200 people to 14,400 since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, February 24.