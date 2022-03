Russian Military Personnel Losses For March 19 Up 300 People To 14,700 Killed

Russian military personnel losses for March 19 increased by 300 to 14,700 killed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is also noted that since the beginning of the war, the enemy has lost 476 tanks, 1,487 armored combat vehicles, 230 artillery systems, 44 air defense systems, and 947 vehicles.

Besides, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the enemy has lost 74 multiple launch rocket systems, 96 aircraft, 118 helicopters, 3 ships, 60 fuel tanks, 21 drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi claims that the losses among the Ukrainian defenders are several times less than those of the Russian occupiers.

The loss of personnel of the Russian troops for March 18 increased by 200 people to 14,400 killed.