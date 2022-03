The Azov Regiment reports that the Russian invaders fired on Mariupol from 4 ships of the Russian Navy.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the regiment in the Telegram channel.

"The city of Mariupol has just been shelled by 4 ships of the Russian Navy. The enemy continues to cynically destroy the Ukrainian city, using all the arsenal available to it," the statement says.

It is noted that after aviation, artillery, various systems and tanks, Russian invaders destroy the city with heavy weapons of warships.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Mariupol City Council and Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boichenko Petro Andriuschenko said that over the course of a week, several thousand Mariupol residents were deprived of Ukrainian passports by the invaders and forcibly taken to different cities of Russia, they were obliged to stay in new places of residence for 2 years.