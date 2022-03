40,000 People Left Without Electricity And Food Over Russia’s Aggression In Ukraine’s East – Ministry Of Inter

The Ministry of Interior Affairs says that 40,000 people are left without electricity and food over the Russia’s aggression in the east of Ukraine.

The press service of the ministry has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Denys Monastyrskyi, the interior affairs minister, residents of Volnovakha, Sartana and Talanivka, where hostilities are currently underway, need evacuation.

The minister says that so far, Ukraine has applied all possible international instruments.

The same critical is the situation in the town of Bucha, Kyiv region.

"The government has already created a coordinating center for the provision of food, water, medicines, and fuel. Logistics is being built to transfer humanitarian cargo to the most-needy cities," the minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, is asking the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to help the cities of Shchastia and Stanytsia Luhanska because they are on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe.