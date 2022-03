Fighting Going On In Izium In Kharkiv Region - Adviser To President's Office Head Arestovych

Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office, denies the capture of Izium in Kharkiv region by the Russian military, fighting for the city is going on.

He said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The report that the enemy allegedly captured Izium is not true. Fighting is going on there now. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are inflicting damage on the enemy," Arestovych said.

According to him, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Okhtyrka are heroically holding on.

The Ukrainian military do not allow the enemy to move forward.

"The pace of the offensive has slowed down," Arestovych said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region.