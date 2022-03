President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed General Mykola Zhyrnov as head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

He announced this in a video address on March 1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Dear people of Kyiv, the defense of the capital is first of all. Therefore, I decided to appoint a professional military as the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration for the duration of the war... General Zhyrnov Mykola Mykolayovych will be the head of the military administration," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Zhyrnov served as the commander of the support forces, also organized high-level engineering support for the military operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2014-2015, and now he is a state expert of the military security service at the National Security and Defense Council.

The President noted that Vitali Klitschko remains the mayor of Kyiv, he will have his own sphere of responsibility, but now there should be a common work of the mayor and the head of the military administration.

According to the President, after the war in the capital, everything will return to its place.

