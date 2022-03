Ukraine In International Court Of Justice Demands From Russia To Stop Hostilities Started On February 24

Lana Zerkal, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the oral hearings of the International Court of Justice in The Hague (Netherlands), said that Ukraine in court demands that Russia stop the hostilities that began on February 24.

She wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the International Court of Justice, Ukraine asks to immediately take the following interim measures: the Russian Federation immediately stops the hostilities launched on February 24, the declared purpose of which is to prevent or punish genocide in Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine," Zerkal wrote.

Demands also include Russia ensuring that any armed forces or militias that it may direct or support, and any entities and individuals over which it has influence, did not take any measures to facilitate military operations to prevent or punish Ukraine for committing genocide.

Also, Russia should refrain from any action that might intensify or expand the dispute or make it more difficult to resolve.

The Ukrainian side demands that the Russian Federation submit to the court a report on the measures taken to comply with the court order one week after such an order, and then on a regular basis determined by the court.

Zerkal stressed that the issues of reparations and compensation will be the subject of the next hearings.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Ukrainian delegation would appear at the International Court of Justice in The Hague to hold Russia accountable on March 7.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decree No. 110 of March 6, which created a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the oral hearings of the International Court of Justice on genocide charges under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation).

The delegation included the permanent representative of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Anton Korinevych (head of the delegation, agent of Ukraine), director of the Department of International Law of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oksana Zolotariova (deputy head of the delegation, deputy agent of Ukraine), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Olena Zerkal, Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka.