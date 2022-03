Tanks At Oil Depots Catch Fire In Zhytomyr And Region Due To Invaders’ Airstrikes - SESU

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) stated that in Zhytomyr and Zhytomyr region there was a fire in tanks at oil depots due to air strikes by the invaders.

The press service of the SESU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Initially, there were no victims or injured.

24 people and 5 pieces of equipment of the SESU have been involved in extinguishing the fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 3, Russian invaders shelled Chernihiv, an oil depot was on fire.

On February 28, an oil depot was blown up in the city of Okhtyrka (Sumy region).