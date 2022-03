Zaporizhia NPP Area Seized By Russian Troops, Personnel Working At Power Units, Power Units Remain Integral –

The area of the Enerhodar-based Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhia region) has been seized by Russian troops, NPP personnel continue working at the power units, the power units remain integral.

The fire at the NPP has been extinguished.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Britain has convened the UN Security Council because of the Russian attack on the Enerhodar-based Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhia region).