The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (OSCE SMM) has reported that 22 tanks and 48 armored vehicles belonging to militants have been deployed beyond the withdrawal lines but outside the designated storage sites in the Donbas.

The press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The mission (the OSCE SMM) has managed to record 70 pieces of military equipment belonging to the armed formations of the Russian Federation deployed beyond the withdrawal lines. It uncovered 22 tanks and 48 combat armored vehicles near Ternove," the statement said.

According to the Joint Forces Operation headquarters, the concentration of this number of military equipment may indicate an intention to create and coordinate two battalion-tactical groups to strengthen the units on the line of contact.

Meanwhile, according to the statement, the Joint Forces’ units remain in the previously defined positions and they are steadfastly adhering to the comprehensive ceasefire that was agreed by the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in the Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe).

Besides, according to the statement, the blocking of the OSCE SMM’s office in Donetsk is continuing, and the OSCE SMM has been unable to dispatch a single patrol from there to perform its mandated tasks, which is key to the quality of its work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the OSCE registered the deployment of 53 pieces of equipment belonging to militants beyond the withdrawal lines in September.

