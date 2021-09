Before Elections To Russian State Duma, Militants Actively Campaigned Among Population Of Occupied Part Of Don

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense says that before the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation, the militants actively campaigned among the population of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions last week took active measures in the interests of holding elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation," the statement says.

It is also noted that for election campaigning among the personnel and the local civilian population, the enemy attracted a significant number of Russian servicemen, which led to a decrease in the activity of combat training in the 1st and 2nd army corps of the operational group of the Russian occupation forces.

At that, from September 20, the intensity of combat training in the formations and units of the occupiers was restored.

In particular, military training of the mobilization reserve and training with snipers, artillery fire spotters and commanders of mortar batteries has begun.

The training is supervised by the officers of the headquarters of the 8th Army of the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense said earlier that the army was ready to the escalation of the conflict in the Donbas by Russia, but would not take Donetsk and Luhansk by force due to the determination by the Ukrainian leadership of a political and diplomatic solution to the situation.

