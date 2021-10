Militants have taken observers of the Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the town of Horlivka (Donetsk region).

That follows from a report by the OSCE, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, using surveillance cameras, mission observers saw that there were three tents in front of the hotel with four people gathering nearby.

At 5 p.m., two civilians went into the hotel and told the SMM employees that they were allowed to freely walk around the hotel and its parking but are prohibited from leaving the premises of the hotel unless a member of armed formations is released.

According to them, their team member was detained by the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the contact line near the population center of Zolote on October 13.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 15, militants violated the ceasefire regime in the Joint Forces Operation zone eight times, one Ukrainian military man was wounded.

