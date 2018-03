OSCE SMM Restricts Patrolling In Luhansk On November 21-22

Politics

OSCE SMM: Militants Use Lasers To Impede Work Of OSCE Video Cameras In Stanytsia Luhanska

Events

OSCE SMM Records 66 Hardware Pieces Present In Donbas September 11-14 In Violation Of Hardware Pulling Back Agreement

Politics

National Union Of Journalists Of Ukraine Calls On OSCE To Search For Journalist Vasin Missing In SDDR

Politics

Militant Throws Smoke-Generating Grenade At OSCE Patrol Team In Donetsk Region

Politics

OSCE SMM To Limit Patrols In Donbas Until Clearing Of Mines Begins

Politics

OSCE Mission Resumes Patrols In Donbas

Politics

ATO Headquarters: Militants Planning To Stage Firefight Allegedly With Ukrainian Commandos In Area Where SMM Patrol Drove On Mine

Politics

Militants Open Fire OSCE SMM Patrol In Donetsk Region

Events

EU Decides To Allocate EUR 3 Million For OSCE SMM Satellite Reconnaissance In Ukraine

Politics

Use Of Heavy Weapons Forbidden By Minsk Agreements Increases By 230% March 3-10

Politics

Russia, Germany Advocating Increase In Number Of SMM Representatives In Donbas

Politics

OSCE Mission Deputy Chief Monitor Hug Deems Armed Forces, Militants Violating 'Minsk Accords', Ceasefire

Politics

Chairperson-In-Office Of OSCE Kurz Stands For Round-The-Clock Work Of OSCE SMM In Donbas

Politics

OSCE SMM Has Limited Access To Areas Of Disengagement Of Forces In Zolote, Stanytsia Luhanska, And Petrivske On Monday

Politics

OSCE SMM: Access To Petrivske, Donetsk Region Hampered, RF Armed Forces Representative On JCCC Not Present There

Politics

OSCE Mission Records Doubling Of Ceasefire Violations In Donbas On October 10-16

Politics

Klimkin: Elections In Donbas Possible Only With OSCE Full Access To Ukraine/Russia Border

Politics

OSCE SMM: Representative Of Russian Army In JCCC Not Present In Petrivske, Donetsk Region

Politics

Putin: Russia Ready To Expand OSCE Mission In Disengagement Zone, On Heavy Equipment Holding Grounds In Donbas