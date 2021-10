The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Russian Federation has officially admitted the participation of Russian citizens in the armed conflict in Donbas.

‘That follows from a statement by the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the Ukrainian delegation wished that Russian diplomacy have strength and inspiration in making another step: it must officially admit Russian authorities’ full responsibility for the decision and continuation of the international armed conflict in the east of Ukraine.

That is a recipe for the start of the process of real peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The Ukrainian delegation quotes the Russian foreign ministry’s statement dated October 19.

“We call on the Ukrainian side to reconsider its position, to stop provocations on the contact line in Donbas, to inform the whereabouts of Russian citizen A.V. Kosyak, and to ensure access to him for Russian consular officers,” the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 18, Russia conducted drills of its assault force for the case of destabilization in Crimea.

