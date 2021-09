Presidential Office Has No Ukraine’s Transformation Plan Presented By Zelenskyy In United States

The Presidential Office cannot provide Ukraine’s transformation plan presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the United States as it does not have it.

That follows from a reply to the respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

Therefore, the Presidential Office failed to provide the Agency with a copy of the said document.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during his visit to the United States on September 1, Zelenskyy presented the plan which includes over 80 projects worth USD 277 billion.

