Zelenskyy Invites Graduate Of Cambridge University To Work In Presidential Office With UAH 30,000 Salary, He A

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered the Ukrainian graduate of Cambridge University a job in the Office of the President with a salary of UAH 30,000, and he agreed.

He announced this during the Yalta European Strategy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During an official conversation with Zelenskyy, he was approached by a young graduate of the Cambridge University with a question about why the head of state does not respond to his letters about joining the work for the state due to the staff shortage in the country.

Zelenskyy, in turn, promised to consider the letter and invited him to work at the Office of the President with a salary of UAH 30,000, to which the Cambridge University graduate agreed.

The young man also added that he works for an international company, and did not talk about what salary he received, due to the fact that this is confidential information.

At the same time, Zelenskyy promised him a job and advised him to contact the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, for details.

The Cambridge University graduate wanted to discuss the conditions of his work, but the President said that there could be no conditions on his part.

At the same time, the guy said that he was ready to work for the state if his work would benefit the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy does not rule out personnel changes in the government.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources