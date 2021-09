SSU Opens 6 Cases On Fact Of Infringement On Zelenskyy's Life And Death Threats Since Beginning Of His Preside

Since the beginning of the presidency of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has opened six criminal cases on the fact of infringement on his life and death threats.

This is stated in the response of the SSU to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

Since May 20, 2019, the SSU has carried out pre-trial investigations in four cases concerning infringement on the life of the President under Article 112 of the Criminal Code and in two cases on the facts of threats of murder and harm to the health of the President under Article 346 of the Criminal Code.

The SSU does not specify who exactly committed these offenses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine announced earlier that it was not investigating any criminal proceedings on the fact of threats to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In 2020, the State Bureau of Investigation brought to court the case against the Member of Parliament Sofiya Fedina (European Solidarity) and volunteer Marusia Zvirobii (Olena Sambul) about threats to Zelenskyy.

