President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not condemn residents of the non-government-controlled territories in Donbas for their intention to vote in the Russian State Duma elections.

Zelenskyy’s spokesman Serhii Nikiforov announced this on "The View from Bankova" program on the Dom television channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that if a resident of the occupied territory needs to obtain a Russian passport for a sense of security or in order to resolve everyday issues or feel normal, he should obtain it. If it is necessary for him to vote, he should vote," Nikiforov said.

Elections to the Russian State Duma will be held on September 19.

The Russian authorities also intend to hold the vote in the non-government-controlled territories in Donbas and the Russian-annexed Crimea.

According to Zelenskyy’s spokesman, Ukraine will return these territories and the residents of these territories will reinstate their Ukrainian passports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Zelenskyy proposed at a meeting with United States President Joe Biden that Biden consider the possibility of participating in the efforts to resolve the situation in Donbas.

