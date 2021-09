President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a plan for the transformation of Ukraine during his visit to the United States.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the head of state.

"As part of a working visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the presentation of a plan for the transformation of Ukraine. The event took place in the building of the Fred Smith National Library for the Study of the Legacy of George Washington," the statement reads.

The key goal of the plan is the complete restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"The President noted that ... now there is no other country that would carry out such systemic reforms in the face of armed confrontation with one of the most powerful armies in the world. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that anti-corruption architecture is strengthening in Ukraine, corrupt officials are held accountable, the land market has been opened, laws are being adopted to support Ukrainian and foreign investors, and the rule of law and the reform of the judicial system are an unconditional priority," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy said that a document called A Greater Justice and Opportunity - Building Prosperous and Resilient Ukraine defines the vision of Ukraine's development for the coming years as a "security outpost, digital, infrastructure and agricultural hub."

The economic transformation plan defines the goals for the development of human capital, ensuring the "green" transformation and energy security of the country.

According to Zelenskyy, the document is a tool for the development of strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States in the economy and contains specific joint economic and investment projects.

"The more than 80 projects included in the plan are ambitious projects totaling USD 277 billion. They provide for financing from the state budget of Ukraine, as well as attracting international assistance programs, loans, investments," he said.

The President expressed the hope that the American partners will actively join the implementation of this plan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy asks the World Bank to take part in the implementation of the plan for Ukraine's transformation.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources