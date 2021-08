258 People Listed As Missing In Donbas, 44 Became Victims Of Enforced Disappearances In Crimea - Foreign Minis

Since 2014, 258 people have been reported missing in the occupied part of Donbas, and 44 people have become victims of enforced disappearances in Crimea annexed by Russia.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearance.

“258 people are considered missing in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including 67 servicemen and reservists. According to available information, since the beginning of the Russian occupation, at least 44 people have become victims of enforced disappearances in Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. The fate of 15 of them still remains unknown," the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry notes that the overwhelming majority of these people are pro-Ukrainian activists who openly opposed the Russian occupation.

"The Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea carries out procedural guidance in 112 criminal proceedings on 173 cases of enforced disappearance, imprisonment and abduction of people. In the vast majority of cases, facts were revealed that testify to the involvement of the Russian occupation administration in the disappearances," the statement reads.

The ministry claims that none of the crimes is being effectively investigated by the Russian occupation administration.

Ukraine requires the Russian Federation to fulfill its obligations as an occupying state under international law, primarily with regard to ensuring the right to life, liberty and security of person.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the parliamentary commissioner for human rights Liudmyla Denisova said that 93 Crimean Tatars were being persecuted by the Russian authorities for political reasons.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources