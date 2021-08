Foreign Ministry Announces 11 Participants Of Founding Kyiv Summit Of First Ladies And Gentlemen On August 23

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced 11 participants in the founding Kyiv Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which will be held on August 23.

The Ministry said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of August 20, 11 countries and organizations will take part in the founding Kyiv Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen: Latvia, Lithuania, Serbia, Lebanon, Israel, Germany, Croatia, Costa Rica, Brazil, wife of the President of the European Council and the first lady of Ukraine," it was said.

Some of the guests will be physically present in Ukraine, and some will join the event online.

At that, the Foreign Ministry notes that this is not the final list of guests of the summit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 19, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced the level of representation of all 45 countries that will become the founders of the Crimean Platform at its founding summit on August 23 in Kyiv.

