The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its regret for the reaction of Russia to the establishment of Ukraine’s Statehood Day.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The reaction of the Russian Federation to the establishment by the President of Ukraine of a holiday - the Day of Ukrainian Statehood… An extremely nervous reaction sounded from my colleague Sergey Lavrov and from Russia in general. This is normal. We must take this calmly," he said.

Kuleba added that "for all people who are not devoid of common sense and understanding of history, Lavrov's comments about this decree and about Ukrainian history, in general, are inappropriate and historically incorrect."

"It is a great pity to see another transformation of diplomacy into propaganda performed by Russian diplomats. We are no stranger to Russia's manipulative attitude to history," he said.

The minister also responded to Russia.

"Russian colleagues, Ukraine, unlike you, does not need to privatize anything, because as we have been on our land for thousands of years, we remain on it, it is you who come to a foreign land, trying to appropriate it, you are trying to appropriate someone else's history, cuisine, culture. Ukraine has been, is, and will be. The decree of the President of Ukraine simply fixed this fact. And attempts by Moscow as a periphery to be called a center are not new, they were hundreds of years ago," he said.

Earlier, in response to the decree of Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the establishment of the Day of Ukraine’s Statehood on the Day of the Baptism of Kyivan Rus, Lavrov joked that "the Ukrainian authorities will soon privatize the celebration of the New Year."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy proposes to make the Verkhovna Rada a day off Statehood Day, which will be celebrated annually on the Day of the Baptism of Kyivan Rus on July 28.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources