The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the parliament adopt a bill stipulating that people who commit criminal offenses during the temporary occupation of parts of the Donbas and the Crimea cannot be granted amnesty.

This is stated in bill No. 5844 dated August 9, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document stipulates that people who have not committed offenses in the temporarily occupied territories cannot be prosecuted or punished.

A member of the Russian Federation’s occupation forces or occupation administrations who commits a criminal offense in connection with the temporary occupation cannot be exempted from criminal liability (except in the cases stipulated in the Ukrainian Criminal Code) and cannot be granted amnesty.

Foreigners and stateless persons who are part of the Russian Federation’s occupation forces or occupation administrations cannot be exempted from criminal liability (except in the cases stipulated in the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and cannot be granted amnesty if they commit criminal offenses in connection with the temporary occupation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Reintegration has proposed adoption of a bill stipulating that amnesty cannot be granted to people who committed criminal offenses during the temporary occupation of parts of the Donbas and the Crimea.

