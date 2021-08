As at August 13, a total of 400 countries and international organizations had confirmed their participation in the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform on August 23.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"International support to the Crimean Platform is growing. Today, I am glad to announce that we have reached a round number. We have obtained 40 confirmation letters for participation in the Crimean Platform summit: those are countries and international organizations," he said.

Besides, he said that on Friday, the Foreign Affairs Ministry launched the official website of the Crimean Platform.

The website contains the following categories: Crimea Before Occupation, Crimea In Occupation, Crimean Platform, Crimean Platform Expert Network; and Crimean Platform Summit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Presidential Office has confirmed that at the Crimean Platform summit in Kyiv on August 23, the United States will be represented by United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

