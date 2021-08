President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to impose a moratorium on the advertising of medicines in the mass media until January 1, 2024.

This is stated in presidential decree No. 369 dated August 18, 2021, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ensure that measures are taken to minimize the harmful health effects of self-medication, particularly by imposing a moratorium on the dissemination of any advertising information about medicines, medical devices, and methods of prevention, diagnostics, treatment, and rehabilitation in television and radio broadcasts, as well as in the mass media, until January 1, 2024," the decree states.

The president also instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure proper control over the observance of the rules for dispensing prescription medicines, to avoid polypharmacy by prescribing prescription medicines solely based on the relevant medical and technological documents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy had instructed the Ministry of Health to develop a mechanism for banning the sale of antibiotics without an electronic prescription within a month.

