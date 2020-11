Elections In Occupied Donbas On March 31, 2021 Possible With Withdrawal Of Troops At Beginning Of Year And Res

Ukraine proposes to hold local elections in the occupied part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions on March 31, 2021, subject to the withdrawal of troops from these territories at the beginning of the year and the restoration of control over the border.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbas (Ukraine - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe - Russia) on Facebook.

"Five main points of the "Action Plan for Donbas": the withdrawal of foreign troops, illegal armed groups and mercenaries from the territory of Ukraine at the beginning of 2021; the cancellation by the authorities of the Russian Federation of a number of decisions and documents that directly interfere with the life of the ORDLO, for example, on a simplified procedure for providing residents of these territories of Russian citizenship; restoration of control over the corresponding section of the Russian-Ukrainian state border with the help of the OSCE SMM; increasing the size of the OSCE SMM mission four times (by 1,500 people)," the statement reads.

Only if these conditions are met, the Ukrainian delegation proposes to hold elections.

This proposal was passed on to the OSCE and Russia.

The next TCG meeting will take place on November 10.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, local elections were held in Ukraine on October 25.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources