France has opened its borders to travelers from Ukraine from Wednesday, June 9, if they are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus with vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency and provide negative PCR or antigenic tests.

France has classified all countries into "green," "orange," and "red" zones based on coronavirus cases and vaccination rates.

Ukraine, like most countries, is in the "orange zone."

To enter France from the "orange zone," travelers are required to provide proof of vaccination with one of the vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

Vaccination must be completed no later than two weeks before entry (two doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccine) or four weeks (one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

Upon boarding a flight, each traveler aged 11 years or older must present a negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours before the flight or a negative antigenic test taken less than 48 hours before the flight.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Spain opened its borders to vaccinated tourists on June 7.

