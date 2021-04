President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expecting to make Ukraine close to receiving membership of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) from his visit to the French Republic on Friday, April 16.

The President of Ukraine said this in an interview for Le Figaro, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"What am I expecting right now? I would like Europe to have comprehensive understanding of how exactly they estimate Ukraine. If they see Ukraine be part of the European Union, we need them to say that openly. Not just after Ukraine does certain first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth steps… If security of any country requires membership of NATO, we have to make steps towards the action plan… the same concerns the EU," he said commenting on what he is expecting from a meeting with President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and their joint conference with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel.

Zelenskyy added that in speaking of the security situation in Ukraine and the whole world, Ukraine is a subject which deserves equal relations with other subjects, such as France, for example.

“If the EU leaders say that the security situation in Europe depends on Ukraine, if we pay with victims for that, over 14,000 people have been killed already, then we have to have some status. Ukraine should not feel itself as a guest in the EU and NATO. We want to be full allies. I believe we deserved it a long time ago. I consider we have to enter the European Union, we have to receive NATO Membership Action Plan. I always say that Ukraine has to obtain such a status. That would be fair,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after a personal meeting on Friday, Zelenskyy and Macron will hold a videoconference with Merkel.

