Ukraine Can Enter Number Of Countries With Favorable Epidemiological Situation According To EU Criteria - Lias

Health Minister Viktor Liashko states that Ukraine can enter a number of countries with a favorable epidemic situation according to the criteria of the European Union.

He announced this during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, June 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The level of testing (less than 5% of positive tests) and the falling dynamics of morbidity can bring Ukraine into a number of countries with a favorable epidemic situation according to the criteria of the European Union. And this, in turn, can ensure free travel of Ukrainians to the EU countries this summer," said the minister.

Liashko also said that the current epidemic situation in the country allows to say that all of Ukraine meets the indicators of the "green" level of epidemic danger.

"The occupation of beds in Ukraine is the lowest since the beginning of 2021. For the eighth week in a row, Ukraine has seen a decline in the incidence of coronavirus. The daily number of hospitalizations continues to decline and is at its lowest level in 2021. Following hospitalizations, the occupation of covid resources of the medical system reached the lowest level 2021. Resuscitation beds are occupied by 29%, beds with oxygen - by 15%, lung ventilators - by 7%," Liashko said.

Besides, the number of patients in covid hospitals in Ukraine has decreased by a third over the past week.

At the same time, the positivity of testing for the first time in 2020-2021 meets the WHO requirements and is less than 5% of the total number of tests.

According to Liashko, a similar situation is expected next week and throughout the summer period.

At the same time, the minister noted that the coronavirus has not yet been overcome; in addition, none of the European countries lifted the restrictions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,385 over June 7 to 2,218,039, and the number of deaths increased by 77 over June 7 to 51,410; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 13.5%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 34.7%.

According to the report, as of the morning of June 9, a total of 2,218,039 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 51,410 fatal cases; 2,108,684 people had recovered.

On June 8, a total of 1,385 new disease cases were recorded, 77 people died, and 6,962 people recovered.

Therefore, as of June 8, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (1,385 vs 6,962).

As of the morning of June 9, the overall number of currently coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine was 64,907, up 2% over June 8.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (210,087), Kharkiv region (147,543), and Odesa region (139,913).

