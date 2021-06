Ukrainians, who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, can obtain an international vaccination certificate.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Individuals vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, if necessary, can obtain an international certificate of vaccination. Such a certificate can only be obtained in paper form immediately after vaccination with the second dose of vaccine or in any medical institution connected to the electronic health system, in particular from family doctor, for presentation, if necessary, when crossing the state border," the statement reads.

It is also reported that an international vaccination certificate will be issued after the last dose is received.

The certificate will be completed in English or French with additional filling in Ukrainian.

It is also reported that the certificate will be valid for one year with the possibility of subsequent renewal; however, it will only be valid if the administered vaccine is approved for emergency use by WHO.

According to the statement, if a person has absolute contraindications to vaccination against coronavirus, instead of a certificate, at the request of the patient, a written explanation is issued in Ukrainian and/or English with a list of reasons for such a decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January Ukraine began considering the possibility of introducing an international certificate of vaccination against coronavirus for people crossing the border.

