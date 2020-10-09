Yanukovych Contacted Right Sector Ex-Head Yarosh Via SBU Ex-Head Yakymenko To Ask Him Not To Storm Mezhyhiria – Ex-MP Dobkin

Yanukovych Contacted Right Sector Ex-Head Yarosh Via SBU Ex-Head Yakymenko To Ask Him Not To Storm Mezhyhiria

Former president Viktor Yanukovych contacted former head of the Right Sector Dmytro Yarosh through former head of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Yakymenko to ask him not to storm the Mezhyhiria residence.

Former member of the parliament Mykhailo Dobkin (Opposition Bloc faction) announced this in an interview with journalist Dmytro Hordon, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Dobkin said he did not expect Yanukovych to flee Ukraine.

“He (Yanukovych) disappeared, and he disappeared because it turns out – I saw and heard it – that he had agreements with Yarosh, and he held talks with Yarosh through the head of the SSU (Oleksandr Yakymenko). That is, he did not telephone him directly… [and requested that] Mezhyhiria should not be touched. Yarosh gave guarantee that he would not touch it," he said.

At the same time, Dobkin said he did not know whether Yanukovych paid for the safety guarantee for Mezhyhiria.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dobkin has withdrawn his candidacy for the post of mayor of Kharkiv.

