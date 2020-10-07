subscribe to newsletter
27.95 28.35
32.5 33.12
˟
07 October 2020, Wednesday, 13:35 62
Events 2020-10-07T13:36:39+03:00
Ukrainian news
Poroshenko’s Health Worsens

Poroshenko’s Health Worsens

Даша Зубкова
Poroshenko, Petro Poroshenko, health, former President, Maryna Poroshenko, Coronavirus, COVID-19

The former President, the Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, hospitalized due to coronavirus, Petro Poroshenko, has deteriorated due to bilateral pneumonia and blood thickening.

His wife Maryna Poroshenko said this in an interview with journalist Yanina Sokolova, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Regarding Petro Oleksiyovych... his condition is worse (than his daughter Yevheniya). He has bilateral pneumonia. He is in the hospital. His blood condition has worsened now. It is very thick. Even doctors cannot take and do an analysis to monitor how he feels and check how the disease is progressing," she said.

She noted that his daughter Yevheniya, who is sick with coronavirus, overcomes the disease much more easily than her father.

Maryna Poroshenko clarified that daughter's high temperature is easily knocked down by antipyretic drugs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko was hospitalized on October 3 due to coronavirus.

Больше новостей о: Poroshenko Petro Poroshenko health former President Maryna Poroshenko Coronavirus COVID-19

Treatment Per Coronavirus-Infected Person In Grave State Costs From UAH 45,000 – Stepanov
Poroshenko’s Health Worsens
News
730 Coronavirus-Infected People Hospitalized On October 6 – Health Ministry 18:30
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 192 To 10,291, Number Of Deaths Up 7 To 209 On October 6 18:26
UIA Cancels All Flights To Yerevan Until November Due To Aggravation Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict 18:22
WizzAir To Resume Flights From 3 Cities, Ryanair From 4 Cities To Lviv During Winter Navigation 18:19
Treatment Per Coronavirus-Infected Person In Grave State Costs From UAH 45,000 – Stepanov 18:15
more news
Zelenskyy To Pay Official Visit To Britain From October 7 To 8 18:59
Health Ministry Classifies 43 Countries In "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19 18:54
Synevo Invests EUR 300,000 In Opening Of COVID Center 18:50
Poroshenko’s Health Worsens 13:35
PrivatBank Warns About Fake Privat24 Page On Instagram Social Network 18:57
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 15.3% To 4,348 On October 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.7 Times To 90 11:47
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 355 To 25,091 On October 5, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 436 – Klitschko 11:54
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 60.6% To 25,126, Number Of ELISA Up 12.9 times To 19,851 On October 5 – Health Ministry 11:59
720 Coronavirus-Infected People Hospitalized On October 5 – Health Ministry 12:06
Finance Ministry Expecting Naftogaz To Sustain Loss Of UAH 21.7 Billion In 2021-2023 12:18
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 383 To 25,484 On October 6, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 442 – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok