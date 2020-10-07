Poroshenko’s Health Worsens

The former President, the Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, hospitalized due to coronavirus, Petro Poroshenko, has deteriorated due to bilateral pneumonia and blood thickening.

His wife Maryna Poroshenko said this in an interview with journalist Yanina Sokolova, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Regarding Petro Oleksiyovych... his condition is worse (than his daughter Yevheniya). He has bilateral pneumonia. He is in the hospital. His blood condition has worsened now. It is very thick. Even doctors cannot take and do an analysis to monitor how he feels and check how the disease is progressing," she said.

She noted that his daughter Yevheniya, who is sick with coronavirus, overcomes the disease much more easily than her father.

Maryna Poroshenko clarified that daughter's high temperature is easily knocked down by antipyretic drugs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko was hospitalized on October 3 due to coronavirus.

