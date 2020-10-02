Appeal Court Upholds Yanukovych's Sentence In Absentia To 13 Years In Prison

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has upheld the decision of the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv, which sentenced former President Viktor Yanukovych in absentia to 13 years in prison.

The court announced this decision on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Based on the results of consideration, the appeals submitted by the defense were dismissed.

The verdict of the Obolonskyi District Court of January 24, 2019 regarding Yanukovych was left unchanged.

The decision was announced on Friday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced former President Viktor Yanukovych in absentia to 13 years in prison.

Yanukovych was found guilty under Part 1 of Article 111 (treason), Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 437 (aiding in the conduct of an aggressive war) of the Criminal Code.

However, he was acquitted under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, resulting in grave consequences) of the Criminal Code.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources