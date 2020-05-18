SBU Not To Serve Suspicion To Ex-Head Of Right Sector Branch In Odesa Sternenko On Monday

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) does not intend to serve suspicion to the former head of the Right Sector branch in Odesa, Serhii Sternenko, on Monday, May 18.

The SBU press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Security Service of Ukraine reports that Serhii Sternenko was called at 09:00 a.m. on May 18 to conduct separate investigative and procedural actions that are currently not related to the notification of suspicion," the statement reads.

The authority believes that the revitalization around this case in the information field is nothing more than a conscious desire to aggravate the situation on a public sphere and create additional opportunities for further pressure on the investigation, which will not bring back the life of the murdered person.

The SBU emphasizes that in the investigation of the Sternenko case it is guided by the principles of legality, objectivity, justice and the desire to establish the truth, regardless of the mood and political preferences of all the persons involved in the investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, is opposed to transferring of the Sternenko case to the police.

In the evening of May 24, 2018, Sternenko announced the attack on him by 2 unknown in Odesa.

He killed one of the attackers, the second fled.