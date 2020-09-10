Poroshenko And Zelenskyy For First Time Since 1995 Did Not Award Anyone With Honorary Weapon In 2019-2020 - Presidential Office

Poroshenko And Zelenskyy For First Time Since 1995 Did Not Award Anyone With Honorary Weapon In 2019-2020 - Pr

Since 2019, former President Petro Poroshenko (2014-2019) and current Volodymyr Zelenskyy have not awarded anyone with an honorary weapon.

This is stated in the response of the Office of the President to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The awarding of the distinction "Honorary weapon" in 2019 was not carried out," the statement reads.

In 2019, neither Poroshenko nor Zelenskyy issued relevant decrees.

"In the period from January 1 to June 30, 2020, the award with the distinction "Honorary weapon" was not carried out," says about similar decrees of Zelenskyy during the first half of this year.

The distinction of the President "Honorary weapon" is the Fort-21.02 pistol of 9-mm caliber with an equipment ammunition of 16 bullets.

The body of the pistol is made of structural steel, the handle is made of noble wood species, the external parts are decorated with artistic decorative carvings, and the name of the awardee is engraved on the plate.

This distinction was established in 1995 under the presidency of the second head of state, Leonid Kuchma.

In total, in 1995-2018, the Presidents issued honorary weapons to 152 persons.

During his presidency (until 2005), Kuchma awarded the most with honorary pistols - 85, while the next head of state, Viktor Yuschenko (in 2005-2010) - was the least of all, namely 5.

Viktor Yanukovych issued 18 honorary pistols in 2010-2014, and Poroshenko from 2014 to 2018 - 26.

Zelenskyy has not yet issued honorary weapon to anyone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kuchma, Yuschenko and Yanukovych awarded 126 units of honorary weapons during their presidency.

Poroshenko awarded 9 football players and the coach of the Ukrainian national football team Mykola Fomenko, the chairperson of the Football Federation Andrii Pavelko, the leader of the Right Sector Dmytro Yarosh, the U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton, the prime ministers of Kuwait and Qatar.

