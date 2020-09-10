subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Poroshenko And Zelenskyy For First Time Since 1995 Did Not Award Anyone With Honorary Weapon In 2019-2020 - Presidential Office
10 September 2020, Thursday, 14:14 11
Politics 2020-09-10T21:00:09+03:00
Ukrainian news
Poroshenko And Zelenskyy For First Time Since 1995 Did Not Award Anyone With Honorary Weapon In 2019-2020 - Pr

Poroshenko And Zelenskyy For First Time Since 1995 Did Not Award Anyone With Honorary Weapon In 2019-2020 - Presidential Office

Даша Зубкова
Poroshenko, President, Petro Poroshenko, Yanukovych, Viktor Yanukovych, Kuchma, award, Leonid Kuchma, Viktor Yuschenko, honorary weapon, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy, former President, Yuschenko

Since 2019, former President Petro Poroshenko (2014-2019) and current Volodymyr Zelenskyy have not awarded anyone with an honorary weapon.

This is stated in the response of the Office of the President to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The awarding of the distinction "Honorary weapon" in 2019 was not carried out," the statement reads.

In 2019, neither Poroshenko nor Zelenskyy issued relevant decrees.

"In the period from January 1 to June 30, 2020, the award with the distinction "Honorary weapon" was not carried out," says about similar decrees of Zelenskyy during the first half of this year.

The distinction of the President "Honorary weapon" is the Fort-21.02 pistol of 9-mm caliber with an equipment ammunition of 16 bullets.

The body of the pistol is made of structural steel, the handle is made of noble wood species, the external parts are decorated with artistic decorative carvings, and the name of the awardee is engraved on the plate.

This distinction was established in 1995 under the presidency of the second head of state, Leonid Kuchma.

In total, in 1995-2018, the Presidents issued honorary weapons to 152 persons.

During his presidency (until 2005), Kuchma awarded the most with honorary pistols - 85, while the next head of state, Viktor Yuschenko (in 2005-2010) - was the least of all, namely 5.

Viktor Yanukovych issued 18 honorary pistols in 2010-2014, and Poroshenko from 2014 to 2018 - 26.

Zelenskyy has not yet issued honorary weapon to anyone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kuchma, Yuschenko and Yanukovych awarded 126 units of honorary weapons during their presidency.

Poroshenko awarded 9 football players and the coach of the Ukrainian national football team Mykola Fomenko, the chairperson of the Football Federation Andrii Pavelko, the leader of the Right Sector Dmytro Yarosh, the U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton, the prime ministers of Kuwait and Qatar.

Больше новостей о: Poroshenko President Petro Poroshenko Yanukovych Viktor Yanukovych Kuchma award Leonid Kuchma Viktor Yuschenko honorary weapon Volodymyr Zelenskyy Zelenskyy former President Yuschenko

Poroshenko Asks NACB To Open Case Against Venedikt...
SBI Dismisses Several Cases Upon Poroshenko’s Alle...
Political Advisers To Normandy Format Countries Le...
Decision To Serve MP Fedyna With Suspicion Of Thre...
Kyiv Referred To "Orange” Zone Of Epidemic Danger - Nemchinov
Militants Fire On JFO Positions Near Shumy In Donetsk Region
News
Venediktova Appoints Yakubovskyi As Her Deputy 19:17
SBI Summons Bohdan For Questioning As Witness Following Interview With Journalist Hordon 19:13
Bohdan Suspects Yermak Of Working For Russian Intelligence 19:08
Militants Fire On JFO Positions Near Shumy In Donetsk Region 19:04
Kyiv Referred To "Orange” Zone Of Epidemic Danger - Nemchinov 19:01
more news
We are witnessing the revival of the Jewish life in Ukraine, – Boris Lozhkin at KJF 2020 21:08
Boris Lozhkin called tolerance and tolerant dialogue an achievement of KJF 2020 13:50
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Traveling On Transit Through Ukraine 19:03
Cabinet Instructs SPF To Privatize UMCC, OPP, Electrotyazhmash, President-Hotel By 2021 Despite Rada Ban On Privatization Of Major Assets Until Quarantine End 18:17
MONITORING: Cyprus To Investigate Legality Of Granting Of Citizenship To Kolomoiskyi, Boholiubov, Hryhoryshyn, Haiduk, Zlochevskyi And Bakhmatiuk 18:10
more news
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Traveling On Transit Through Ukraine 19:03
Court Again Arrests Poroshenko’s Paintings Collection, Kuznya Na Rybalskomu Plant Arrested As Well – SBI 12:08
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 5.8% To 2,551 On September 8, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 21.1% To 45 12:00
SBI Dismisses Several Cases Upon Poroshenko’s Alleged Crimes 12:11
SBI Not Planning To Interrogate Poroshenko 12:15
more news
SBI Summons Bohdan For Questioning As Witness Following Interview With Journalist Hordon
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok