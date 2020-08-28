subscribe to newsletter
28 August 2020, Friday, 17:43 23
Police Open Case On Violation Of Rights Of Those Who Arrived To Celebrate Rosh Hashanah In Uman Of Cherkasy Region

Даша Зубкова
Police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the rights of citizens who came to the celebration of Rosh Hashanah in Uman (Cherkasy region).

The press service of the Cherkasy region police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On August 27, at about 11:00 p.m., the Uman police department received a message about a conflict between a group of Ukrainian citizens and a group of Bratslav Hasidim who arrived in the city of Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah. When leaving the scene, it was established that a group of people prevented foreigners from entering to the territory of home ownership, citing the possibility of the spread of COVID-19 and, in their opinion, by illegal construction," the statement reads.

It is indicated that during these events, the police ensured the protection of public order, identified all persons involved in the conflict and prevented further illegal actions.

On this fact and on other facts of conflicts that occurred in Uman, the investigation department of the Uman Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy region opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality or religious beliefs) of the Criminal Code.

The police establish all the circumstances of the incident and carry out investigative measures to provide a legal assessment of the actions of all persons involved in the conflict.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Israel are asking Hasidim to refrain from visiting Uman on occasion of the Rosh Hashanah celebration.

Ivano-Frankivsk Public Transport Will Operate Under Special Regime From August 31 – Mayor Martsynkiv
