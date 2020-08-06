Israel Calling On Ukraine To Ban Entry For Hasids For Celebration Of Rosh Hashanah In Uman This Year

The State of Israel is calling on Ukraine to ban entry for Hasids for celebration of Rosh Hashanah in the town of Uman in Cherkasy region this year.

This follows from a statement posted on the official website of the Knesset of Israel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, new coronavirus cases might be avoided only via the ban by Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine, arrival of Hasids in Uman impossible in a traditional format in 2020.