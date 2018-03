Police Hold Suspects In Murder Of Ukrspyrt Ex-Acting Director Pankov, Believed To Be Involved In Other Assassinations Of Businessmen In Kyiv

Russian Embassy Staff Member Hits Woman With Child At Crosswalk In Kyiv

Police November 7 To Put Electronic Bracelet On Avakov's Son

Police Break 175 Toyota Prius Patrol Cars And 5 Mitsubishi Outlander Patrol Cars

PGO Investigating NACB's Illegal Bugging Of Employees Of Defense Ministry, National Police, SBU, Foreign Intelligence In 2016

Police Take Measures To Protect Persons Involved In Sheremet Murder Case, Classify All Court Rulings In Case From July 24

Police Start Investigation Into Beating Up Reporter Of Liga.net News Media Holovatiuk In Kyiv

Police Arrest Myrhorod City Council Member Khachatryan On Suspicion Of Murder Of Council Member Suprunenko

OHCHR Urges National Police To Investigate Publication Of Personal Data Of Journalists And Activists By Myrotvorets Website

Lviv Regional Police Office Denies Taking Passport Of Saakashvili

Police Detains Dnipropetrovsk Region Citizen On Suspicion Of Spreading Petya.A Malware

Police Open 63 Criminal Proceedings In Connection With Cyber Attacks On Computer Networks Of Companies And State Institutions

Police Starts Investigating Explosion In Solomiyanskyi District Of Kyiv As Terror Attack

Strana.ua Editor-In-Chief Ihor Huzhva Discloses Details Of "Provocation Named After MP Linko"

Lawyer: Search In Office Strana.ua Internet Paper Not Authorized By Investigating Judge

Police Close Investigation Into Death Of Administration Deputy Head Taranov

Law Enforcers Hold Activist Tarasenko Over Murder Of Ex-State Duma MP Voronenkov

Law Enforcers Conducting Operation To Detain Suspects Involved In Assassination Of Ex-Duma Member Voronenkov In Dnipropetrovsk Region

Police Starts Investigation Into Road Accident Involving MP Barna In Kyiv

PGO, SBU, Police Raid Ukrzaliznytsia In Connection With Case Involving Embezzlement Of UAH 12.8 Million, Fictitious Repair Of Rolling Stock