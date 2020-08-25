subscribe to newsletter
Police Dismiss Case Upon Death Of MP Tymchuk

Police Dismiss Case Upon Death Of MP Tymchuk

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, police, MP, criminal case, Dmytro Tymchuk, Dmytro Tymchuk murder, Tymchuk murder

Kyiv city police have dismissed a criminal case upon the death of member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Front party, Dmytro Tymchuk.

This follows from a reply of the National Police to the respective request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

In compliance with the info provided by the Main Investigation Department of the National Police, the case had been investigated under Section 1 of Article 15 (intentional homicide) of the Penal Code of Ukraine and had not been requalified.

On December 12, 2019, the case was dismissed under Section 1 of Article 284 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 19, 2019, Tymchuk was found dead in his apartment in Kyiv.

He shot himself on the head from a gun.

