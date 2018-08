Ukraine Urges International Partners To Introduce Personal Sanctions Against Russian Officials Involved In Vio

Ukraine urges its international partners to introduce personal sanctions against Russian officials involved in the violations of rights of Ukrainian political prisoners.

Justice Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Petrenko said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He says Ukraine’s lawsuit at the European Court of Human Rights describing facts of violations of rights of 71 Ukrainian political prisoners by Russia will facilitate introduction of new sanctions against the Russian Federation.

He says the lawsuit includes facts of tortures of some Ukrainian political prisoners.

The Minister voiced hope that the European Court of Human Rights would consider the lawsuit of Ukraine against Russia without delays.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine intends to file a lawsuit to the European Court of Human Rights against Russia because of the mass eviction of Ukrainians from Crimea.

On August 10, 2018, Ukraine filed a lawsuit to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Russia regarding violation of the rights of Ukrainian political prisoners.