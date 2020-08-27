subscribe to newsletter
  Poroshenko Asks NACB To Open Case Against Venediktova
27 August 2020
Poroshenko Asks NACB To Open Case Against Venediktova

Даша Зубкова
Former President Petro Poroshenko asks the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) to open criminal proceedings against Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poroshenko appealed to the NACB with a statement about the committing by Venediktova, in complicity with the former and current heads of the State Bureau of Investigation, corruption criminal offenses provided in Articles 369-2 (abuse of influence), 364 (abuse of power or official position), 372 (bringing a knowingly innocent person to criminal liability) of the Criminal Code.

In his opinion, abusing her influence, Venediktova committed actions to knowingly unlawfully bring him to criminal responsibility upon the appointment of Serhii Semochko to the post of first deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, and also for the same purpose influenced the conduct of numerous illegal investigative actions to investigate other facts Poroshenko's activities as President.

According to Poroshenko, since NACB did not open a case, he turned to the court with a request to oblige NACB to open criminal proceedings and start an investigation.

However, the court denied him this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that the suspicion to the fifth President Petro Poroshenko was drawn up and served in accordance with the current legislation.

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed an investigation into the criminal proceedings against former President Petro Poroshenko on suspicion of inciting the illegal appointment of Serhii Semochko as the first deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

