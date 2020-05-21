subscribe to newsletter
  • Ukraine Will Start First Long-Distance Passenger Rail Transportation On June 1 - Kriklii
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
On June 1, Ukraine will start the first long-distance passenger rail transportation.

The Ministry of Infrastructure has said this in a statement with reference to the Minister Vladyslav Kriklii, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Starting June 1, Ukraine will begin the first long-distance passenger rail transportation. The quarantine has given time to prepare for the reception of passengers. At the Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi station, small architectural forms have already been dismantled, a modern video surveillance system has been installed, the suburban station has been completely renovated," the minister said.

According to the statement, Ukrzaliznytsia completed the dismantling of 35 small architectural forms at Vokzalna Square and at the station concourse.

The liquidation included trading territories whose lease term has expired, including the point of sale of alcohol on tap, while the small architectural forms that remain will be reconstructed and brought to a common style.

The building of the suburban station was also renovated. It is connected by a canopy with the platforms and ensures the avoidance of stowaways.

Besides, lighting was replaced, modern benches and urns were installed, the facade, lobby, ticket offices were updated, new toilets were equipped that take into account the needs of handicapped groups, including people with disabilities and mothers with babies.

"At the stations of the Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi station, security measures have been strengthened and a new video surveillance system has been installed - 22 cameras that have a face recognition function. This will help prevent theft, and will also enable law enforcement agencies to track offenders who travel by trains," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Krikli stated that the cost of rail and bus passenger transportation will not increase after the resumption of transportation.

The Cabinet of Ministers introduced an adaptive quarantine model from May 22 to June 22.

