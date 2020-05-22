subscribe to newsletter
  Klitschko Requesting Cabinet To Permit Launch Of Overland Transport In Kyiv On May 23, Subway From May 25
22 May 2020, Friday
Politics 2020-05-22T17:45:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, is requesting the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to permit resumption of operation of the overland public transport in Kyiv from May 23 and subway from May 25.

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko noted that in compliance with the Health Ministry’s data, Kyiv does not meet only one criterion from three.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the Kyiv City State Administration had been planning to open stores with the area of up to 1,000 sq.m, sports and playgrounds, resume operation of public transport from May 23 and subway from May 25.

On May 21, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 47 over May 20 to 2,522, and the number of deaths row by one to 58.

Among the newly-registered sick people, there were 22 women aged 19-86; 23 men aged 19-76; and two boys aged 9-10.

A total of 16 patients were hospitalized, and the rest are staying in self-isolation.

A total of 23 people recovered on May 21.

Since the start of the epidemic, 338 Kyivans have recovered.

Of all the coronavirus cases registered in Kyiv, 422 people got sick in Pecherskyi district, 504 – in Darnytskyi district, 263 - in Desnianskyi district, 229 - in Dniprovskyi district, 224 - in Solomiyanskyi district, 211 - in Holosiivskyi district, 194 - in Obolonskyi district, 170 - in Shevchenkivskyi district, 176 - in Sviatoshynskyi district, and 129 - in Podilskyi district.

Cabinet Bans Staying Without Face Masks At Public Buildings And Public Transport
Ukraine, IMF Preliminarily Agree On New SBA Program For USD 5 Billion
