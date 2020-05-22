Cabinet Bans Staying Without Face Masks At Public Buildings And Public Transport

subscribe to newsletter
Даша Зубкова
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has banned staying at public buildings and public transport without individual protection means.

This follows from governmental executive order 392 dated May 20 entitled On imposition of quarantine to prevent spread of Covid-19 in Ukraine and relaxation phases, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has banned staying of citizens in public places without face masks from April 6.

Besides, the Government ruled that public transport drivers and passengers also have to wear face masks.

The Cabinet has imposed an adaptive model of the quarantine for a period of May 22 – June 22.

On May 21, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 442 over May 20 to 20,148, and the number of deaths rose by nine over May 20 to 588, at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 7.1%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 40%.

On May 21, a total of 358 people recovered.

Therefore, on May 21, the indicator of newly-registered cases exceeded that of those recovered (442 vs 358).

The number of newly-registered cases on May 21 made 2.2% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 20.

The largest number of cases were recorded in Chernivtsi region (2,905), Kyiv (2,522) and in Kyiv region (1,344).

Ukraine, IMF Preliminarily Agree On New SBA Program For USD 5 Billion
