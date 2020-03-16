Zelenskyy Asks Infrastructure Ministry To Ban From 12:00 PM On March 18 Work Of Subway And Railway, Air And Bus Intercity Passenger Services

Zelenskyy Asks Infrastructure Ministry To Ban From 12:00 PM On March 18 Work Of Subway And Railway, Air And Bu

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks the Ministry of Infrastructure to ban the work of the subways, as well as railway, air and bus intercity passenger services from 12:00 p.m. on March 18.

He said this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From 12:00 p.m. on March 18, 2020, the Ministry of Infrastructure should ban railway, air and bus intercity and interregional passenger transportation, and ban the operation of subways," he said.

According to him, urban passenger transportation should be carried out by up to 10 people in taxis and route taxis, and up to 20 in trolleybuses, buses, and tram cars.

Relevant issues will be considered at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday evening.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers will hold a meeting on Monday at which Zelenskyy urges the government to consider closing for visitors of food, entertainment and services from March 17.