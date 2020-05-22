subscribe to newsletter
26.6 26.96
28.95 29.6
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Kyiv, 11 More Regions Not Meeting Indicators For Quarantine Relaxation And Transport Launch
22 May 2020, Friday, 13:25 22
Politics 2020-05-22T17:45:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Kyiv, 11 More Regions Not Meeting Indicators For Quarantine Relaxation And Transport Launch

Kyiv, 11 More Regions Not Meeting Indicators For Quarantine Relaxation And Transport Launch

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, regions, Maksym Stepanov, passenger transportation, public transport, Health Ministry, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine relaxation

The Health Ministry states that the situation in Kyiv and 11 more regions of Ukraine does not meeting the required indicators to switch to the second stage of the quarantine relaxation, which inter alia envisions resumption of transport operation.

This follows from a statement by the Health Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The ministry has published information about epidemiological indicators by regions, having mentioned how far they are away from the terms needed for further relaxation of the quarantine.

Therefore, in Kyiv, the norm is exceeded (the incidence is 15.6 people per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12); Volyn region (15.81 per 100,000), Dnipropetrovsk region (7.1 per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12), Donetsk region (3.68 per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12), Zakarpattia region(13.8 per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12), Kyiv region (13.97 per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12), Luhansk region(2.23 people tested per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12), Mykolayiv region (8.96 people tested per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12), Poltava region (7.312 people tested per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12), Rivne region (the incidence is 19.52 per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12), Khmelnytskyi region (11.58 people tested per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12), Chernivtsi region (the incidence is 36.17 per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduced an adaptive quarantine model for a period of May 22 – June 22.

In compliance with the model, every region switches to the next stage of the relaxation in case it achieves the required epidemiological indicators.

On May 21, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 442 over May 20 to 20,148, and the number of deaths rose by nine over May 20 to 588, at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 7.1%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 40%.

On May 21, a total of 358 people recovered.

Therefore, on May 21, the indicator of newly-registered cases exceeded that of those recovered (442 vs 358).

The number of newly-registered cases on May 21 made 2.2% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 20.

The largest number of cases were recorded in Chernivtsi region (2,905), Kyiv (2,522) and in Kyiv region (1,344).

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Kyiv regions Maksym Stepanov passenger transportation public transport Health Ministry Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 quarantine relaxation

Quarantine Relaxation Stages Planned For May 22, J...
ELISA Will Be Conducted For People Having Covid-19...
Kindergartens, Gyms And Beaches Will Start Work Fr...
Only 6 Regions Ready For Resumption Of Interregion...
Klitschko Requesting Cabinet To Permit Launch Of Overland Transport In Kyiv On May 23, Subway From May 25
Cabinet Bans Staying Without Face Masks At Public Buildings And Public Transport
News
Klitschko Requesting Cabinet To Permit Launch Of Overland Transport In Kyiv On May 23, Subway From May 25 13:34
Cabinet Bans Staying Without Face Masks At Public Buildings And Public Transport 13:29
Kyiv, 11 More Regions Not Meeting Indicators For Quarantine Relaxation And Transport Launch 13:25
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Down 7.1% To 442 On May 21, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 40% To 9 – Health Ministry 13:19
Ukraine, IMF Preliminarily Agree On New SBA Program For USD 5 Billion 13:17
more news
Cabinet Introduces Adaptive Quarantine From May 22 To June 22 18:30
OPG Instructs NACB And SBI To Investigate Case Involving Derkach Tapes Of Biden-Poroshenko Conversations 18:38
Cabinet Allows Operation Of Subway And Kindergartens From May 25, Subject To Compliance With Adaptive Quarantine Criteria 18:36
Ukraine Will Start First Long-Distance Passenger Rail Transportation On June 1 - Kriklii 13:56
Poroshenko Says Audiotapes Published By MP Derkach Fabricated, Asks SBU To Investigate Their Origin 18:59
more news
OPG Instructs NACB And SBI To Investigate Case Involving Derkach Tapes Of Biden-Poroshenko Conversations 18:38
Social Policy Ministry Forecasts Increase In Level Of Poverty In Ukraine By 6.5 Percentage Points To 45% In 2020 18:28
Poroshenko Says Audiotapes Published By MP Derkach Fabricated, Asks SBU To Investigate Their Origin 18:59
Zelenskyy Authorizes Deputy Foreign Minister Yenin To Represent Ukraine In Case Against Russia At International Court Of Justice 18:41
Cabinet Introduces Adaptive Quarantine From May 22 To June 22 18:30
more news
Ukraine, IMF Preliminarily Agree On New SBA Program For USD 5 Billion
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok