Kyiv, 11 More Regions Not Meeting Indicators For Quarantine Relaxation And Transport Launch

The Health Ministry states that the situation in Kyiv and 11 more regions of Ukraine does not meeting the required indicators to switch to the second stage of the quarantine relaxation, which inter alia envisions resumption of transport operation.

This follows from a statement by the Health Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The ministry has published information about epidemiological indicators by regions, having mentioned how far they are away from the terms needed for further relaxation of the quarantine.

Therefore, in Kyiv, the norm is exceeded (the incidence is 15.6 people per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12); Volyn region (15.81 per 100,000), Dnipropetrovsk region (7.1 per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12), Donetsk region (3.68 per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12), Zakarpattia region(13.8 per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12), Kyiv region (13.97 per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12), Luhansk region(2.23 people tested per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12), Mykolayiv region (8.96 people tested per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12), Poltava region (7.312 people tested per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12), Rivne region (the incidence is 19.52 per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12), Khmelnytskyi region (11.58 people tested per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12), Chernivtsi region (the incidence is 36.17 per hundred thousand people, where the max indicator shall be 12).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduced an adaptive quarantine model for a period of May 22 – June 22.

In compliance with the model, every region switches to the next stage of the relaxation in case it achieves the required epidemiological indicators.

On May 21, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 442 over May 20 to 20,148, and the number of deaths rose by nine over May 20 to 588, at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 7.1%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 40%.

On May 21, a total of 358 people recovered.

Therefore, on May 21, the indicator of newly-registered cases exceeded that of those recovered (442 vs 358).

The number of newly-registered cases on May 21 made 2.2% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 20.

The largest number of cases were recorded in Chernivtsi region (2,905), Kyiv (2,522) and in Kyiv region (1,344).