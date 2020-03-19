subscribe to newsletter
  Health Ministry Expecting Delivery Of New Batch Of Coronavirus Tests For 1 Million Samples By March 23
Health Ministry Expecting Delivery Of New Batch Of Coronavirus Tests For 1 Million Samples By March 23

Даша Зубкова
The Ministry of Health expects the delivery of a new batch of tests for coronavirus, which will allow the study of more than 1 million samples, until March 23.

Deputy Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, new testing algorithms will be introduced.

In addition, coronavirus rapid tests are appearing on the market and in healthcare facilities, but their results require further confirmation by the method of polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

The Deputy Minister said that rapid tests for coronavirus can be done not only in state, but also in private medical institutions.

Also, according to Liashko, the delivery of a large batch of rapid tests is expected on March 21-22.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of March 19, 16 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Ukraine, two of which were fatal.

